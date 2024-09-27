11 of the cosiest pubs to visit in Morecambe as the weather starts to turn colder

Whether settling down with a drink by a roaring fireplace or simply a pub that gives you that cosy vibe as soon as you walk through the door, there’s no doubt cosiness is a big draw for customers during the colder months of the year.
So, without further ado, here is our choice of 11 of the cosiest pubs in Morecambe and Heysham.
1. The Pier Hotel, Marine Road Central, Morecambe
The Pier is known as one of the friendliest pubs in Morecambe. What's more you can expect live music, happy hours, bingo and karaoke. Photo: Google
2. The Chieftain, Pedder Street, Morecambe
A cosy little corner pub that is buzzing and has a true community feel. It's not averse to organising the odd charity fundraising event and is popular amongst those who like to watch live sport on the big screen. Photo: Google
3. Smugglers Den, Poulton Road, Morecambe
The Smugglers Den claims to be Morecambe's oldest pub and is said to be haunted. It's got that old school vibe and you can expect a warm, friendly welcome. The pub has also featured in the ITV crime drama, The Bay, so you'll be following in some famous footsteps. Photo: Google
4. Little Bare, Princes Crescent, Bare, Morecambe
The popular micropub is family run and a great place to strike up a conversation with fellow drinkers. It's also dog friendly so your pooch doesn't have to stay at home. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography