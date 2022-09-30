11 of the best Indian food restaurants and takeaways in Lancaster & Morecambe ahead of National Curry Week

Well if you’re one of the millions that do, you’ll be delighted to know that it’s National Curry Week next week.

From October 3 to October 9, it’s time to celebrate one of Britain’s favourite cuisines. Since the 1970s, curry houses have become a staple of high streets up and down the country and millions of curries are consumed every week.

With that in mind, here are 11 of the highest-rated Indian restaurants and takeaways in Lancaster and Morecambe according to Google reviews.

1. Eat Indian 40 Penny Street, Lancaster LA1 1UA. Dine-in, takeaway and delivery. Call 07984 803638.

2. Babar Elephant Morecambe Road, Lancaster LA1 5JB. Dine-in, takeaway and delivery. Call 01524 388670.

3. The Sultan of Lancaster Brock Street, Lancaster LA1 1UU. Dine-in, takeaway and delivery. Call 01524 61188.

4. Delhicious 8 Damside Street, Lancaster LA1 1PB. Takeaway and delivery. No dine-in. Call 01524 844444.