News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

11 of the best Indian food restaurants and takeaways in Lancaster & Morecambe ahead of National Curry Week

Everyone loves a curry, don’t they?

By Debbie Butler
Friday, 30th September 2022, 3:00 pm

Well if you’re one of the millions that do, you’ll be delighted to know that it’s National Curry Week next week.

From October 3 to October 9, it’s time to celebrate one of Britain’s favourite cuisines. Since the 1970s, curry houses have become a staple of high streets up and down the country and millions of curries are consumed every week.

With that in mind, here are 11 of the highest-rated Indian restaurants and takeaways in Lancaster and Morecambe according to Google reviews.

1. Eat Indian

40 Penny Street, Lancaster LA1 1UA. Dine-in, takeaway and delivery. Call 07984 803638.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Babar Elephant

Morecambe Road, Lancaster LA1 5JB. Dine-in, takeaway and delivery. Call 01524 388670.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. The Sultan of Lancaster

Brock Street, Lancaster LA1 1UU. Dine-in, takeaway and delivery. Call 01524 61188.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Delhicious

8 Damside Street, Lancaster LA1 1PB. Takeaway and delivery. No dine-in. Call 01524 844444.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
LancasterMorecambeBritainGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 3