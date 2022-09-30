11 of the best Indian food restaurants and takeaways in Lancaster & Morecambe ahead of National Curry Week
Everyone loves a curry, don’t they?
By Debbie Butler
Friday, 30th September 2022, 3:00 pm
Well if you’re one of the millions that do, you’ll be delighted to know that it’s National Curry Week next week.
From October 3 to October 9, it’s time to celebrate one of Britain’s favourite cuisines. Since the 1970s, curry houses have become a staple of high streets up and down the country and millions of curries are consumed every week.
With that in mind, here are 11 of the highest-rated Indian restaurants and takeaways in Lancaster and Morecambe according to Google reviews.
Page 1 of 3