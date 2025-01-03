From sporting icons to top comedians and chart hitting rockstars, a whole bunch of celebrities hail from Lancaster or Morecambe.
Whilst some of these stars have been very vocal about their Lancashire roots, others may have totally slipped your notice.
So below we have collected 11 famous faces you may not have known were from Lancaster or Morecambe and included some information about what makes them so well known.
1. Celebs from Lancaster & Morecambe
11 most famous people from Lancaster or Morecambe
2. Tyson Fury
The professional boxer has lived in Morecambe for the past 17 years | PA
3. Scott McTominay
The footballer was born and raised in Lancaster, attending Halton St Wilfrid's Primary School & Our Lady's Catholic College | Getty Images
4. Jon Richardson
The comedian was born and raised in Lancaster, attending Ryelands Primary School and Lancaster Royal Grammar School | Getty Images for Bauer
