Famous Feb babies from Lancashire Take a look at 11 famous February babies from Lancashire and where they are now

Phil Jones Born on 21/2/92 in Preston, Phil is a former footballer who played for Blackburn Rovers, Manchester United and England. Since the start of the 2023/24 season, he has been a coach at Manchester United academy.

Jordan North Born 14/2/90, Jordan from Burnley is a radio and TV presenter. He has been the host of Capital Breakfast since April 2024 and the podcast Help I Sexted My Boss since 2018.

AJ Odudu Born on 12/2/88 in Blackburn, AJ is a TV presenter. She has hosted Big Brother since 2023 and Celebrity Big Brother since 2024.