105th birthday celebrations for great great grandma in Warton

Doris Kirk was born Doris Clark on July 12 1917 during World War One to coal miner Robert William and Sarah Elizabeth Clark at Stanley, Nr Crook, County Durham, and was the younger sister of two children.

Older sister Elizabeth passed away in 2009 at the age of 96.

Doris met farmer Joseph Kirk from Tow Law and married him in April 1939. They had two daughters, Joan and Barbara, during World War Two.

Doris Kirk will be 105 on July 12.

They moved to Warton in 1984, where Doris has remained.

She has three grandchildren (Andrew, Andrea and Amanda), five great grandchildren (Carl, Craig, Kristiana, Ben and Rebecca) and four great great grandchildren (Lacey, Scarlett, Arthur and Eleanor) with another one on the way.Sadly Joseph passed away on January 1 2000 at the age of 85.

Doris still lives independently, but has her daughter Joan and her husband Eric living near by who regularly visit and help out.

Doris Kirk on her 100th birthday.

Doris Kirk with her family when she turned 100.

Joseph and Doris Kirk on their wedding day.

Doris Kirk reading an old copy of the Daily Mirror.