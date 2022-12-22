100 tractors to 'run' for charity after Lancaster farmer donates kidney to brother

Peter Hewitt, a 42-year-old farmer from Cockerham, went through a transplant operation in 2007 after secretly having tests to see if he could be a match for his sibling.

Mark had been diagnosed with Alport syndrome, a genetic kidney disease, when he was just five, but it would only start to affect him when he was a teenager.

Seeing his brother become poorly as the disease progressed drove Peter to see if he could be a potential donor after his mother was ruled out.

Mark (left) his brother Peter (right) and their dad Bill (middle) all work closely on the farm together.

It was a huge relief to the family when the siblings were found to be a complete match.

Peter who was 27 at the time, was working back at the farm just a week after the operation.

He said: “There was never a doubt in my mind when I went for those tests. Mark was just so incredibly ill, and I felt like I had to do something. It was all very emotional when I told him, I didn’t want to give him false hope, so I had to do it in secret but the surprise from him and those around us was something I will always remember.

"We are one big close-knit family; Mark, his wife Sandra and the kids all work on the farm with us, so we are never far away from each other.

One year after the transplant, Mark was Peter’s best man at his wedding.

"Now that myself and Mark share an organ, we are bound by a lot more than just being siblings.”

Both brothers are now enjoying their lives to the full, with Peter due to take on another huge challenge, having signed up for this year’s London Marathon with the aim of raising £10,000 for Kidney Research UK.

The tractor run is the latest event in a series of fundraising activities that have been supported by the community to get him to his total.

It sets off from the Farmyard Brew Company in Cockerham on December 27.

Peter and Mark celebrating 10 years since the transplant operation.

Peter continued: “I haven’t run in nearly 30 years, so it was a bit of a shock to be told that I had a place confirmed for the marathon.

"The moment the community found out that I was fundraising for Mark and Kidney Research UK, everyone rallied around us and wanted to help in any way they could.

"I can’t believe nearly 100 farmers will take part in the tractor run, and the local vet has even sponsored a hog roast for everyone attending. It is a bit overwhelming to see the support that everyone has given us, and the money raised will be so vital to help people like Mark live a better life. I am so grateful to everyone who has supported me.”

Since donating his organ, Peter has thrown himself into his fundraising efforts. He recently auctioned a calf from his farm. which would typically sell for £300.

However, when everyone found it was for charity, the auctioneer pushed the sale and it raised £1,600, thanks to Peter’s good friend David Townley who was inspired by his story.