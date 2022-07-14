10 words, phrases and sayings you’ll only understand if you’ve lived in Lancaster

After asking the question on our Facebook page, several words and phrases popped up time and time again from proud Lancastrians.
We’ve rounded up some of the best below.
1. 1. "Meet you at the fountain"
Lancaster's fountain in Market Square was a popular and iconic structure until it was demolished in 2011. It was also a handy meeting point for friends. It's been replaced by "the plinth" which just doesn't have the same ring to it when making plans. There was always a bit of a buzz around town when some cheeky scamp had put washing up liquid in the water as well.
Photo: Darren Andrews
2. 2. Willibobs
Many locals like to give the beautiful Williamson Park the friendly nickname of Willibobs (or Willybobs) Park.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. 3. Round the back of the baths
Kingsway Baths RIP. But still fondly spoken of, especially when describing the area around them, mainly because it was an iconic building to use when directing people.
Photo: Hedley Verity
4. 4. The Easter field
Giant Axe - the home of Lancaster City FC and several surrounding playing fields, including the former venue for a popular primary schools annual football festival held there at Easter...hence the nickname.
Photo: Garth Hamer