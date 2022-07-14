10 words, phrases and sayings you’ll only understand if you’ve lived in Lancaster

1. 1. "Meet you at the fountain"

Lancaster's fountain in Market Square was a popular and iconic structure until it was demolished in 2011. It was also a handy meeting point for friends. It's been replaced by "the plinth" which just doesn't have the same ring to it when making plans. There was always a bit of a buzz around town when some cheeky scamp had put washing up liquid in the water as well.

Photo: Darren Andrews