10 top dog-friendly pubs in Lancaster & Morecambe to enjoy this Bank Holiday weekend

And what better place than one of the district’s many pubs and bars – especially if they welcome your four-legged friend too.
Here’s our guide to 10 great dog-friendly venues in the area where you can enjoy a drink with your pet by your side.
1. The Three Mariners, Lancaster
Dogs are welcome inside and out. Water bowls and doggy treats are provided especially when they are well behaved. Photo: Submit
2. Gallico Lounge, Lancaster
The Gallico Lounge, in Market Street, says it exists to bring people together - and that includes with your dogs in tow. The venue also serves refreshments for its canine guests. Photo: JPIMedia
3. The Tap House, Lancaster
Enjoy cask ales, premium lagers, a gin bar and live entertainment in this comfortable bar - with your canine companion at your side. Photo: Submit
4. The Little Bare, Morecambe
Little Bare loves combining beer, people and dogs in a small, intimate space where the emphasis is old-fashioned and simple. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography