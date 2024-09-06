10 top beer gardens in Lancaster and Morecambe where you can soak up the weekend sunshine

Summer may be nearly over but temperatures are still set to reach 23C this weekend.
What better way to celebrate the sunshine than by heading down to your nearest beer garden for a nice cold beverage?
1. The Royal, Heysham
Enjoy the warmer weather from a seat outside in the glorious beer garden, complete with pizza oven. Photo: Google Street View
2. The Royal Hotel & Bar, Lancaster
The bar at The Royal boasts a wide selection of beer, wines and spirits, and a delightful new beer garden. Photo: Google Street View
3. The Borough, Lancaster
This lively and popular venue has a lovely beer garden which can be accessed from the street as well as through the pub. Photo: Google Street View
4. The Morecambe Hotel, Morecambe
A great venue for all the family offering good food and a large beer garden with a children's play area. Photo: Google Street View