10 top beer gardens in Lancaster and Morecambe where you can soak up the weekend sunshine

By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Sep 2024, 15:51 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 15:58 BST
With it set to be a warm weekend in Lancaster and Morecambe, here are 10 of the best beer gardens in which to soak up the last bit of summer sun.

Summer may be nearly over but temperatures are still set to reach 23C this weekend.

What better way to celebrate the sunshine than by heading down to your nearest beer garden for a nice cold beverage?

Enjoy the warmer weather from a seat outside in the glorious beer garden, complete with pizza oven.

1. The Royal, Heysham

Enjoy the warmer weather from a seat outside in the glorious beer garden, complete with pizza oven. Photo: Google Street View

The bar at The Royal boasts a wide selection of beer, wines and spirits, and a delightful new beer garden.

2. The Royal Hotel & Bar, Lancaster

The bar at The Royal boasts a wide selection of beer, wines and spirits, and a delightful new beer garden. Photo: Google Street View

This lively and popular venue has a lovely beer garden which can be accessed from the street as well as through the pub.

3. The Borough, Lancaster

This lively and popular venue has a lovely beer garden which can be accessed from the street as well as through the pub. Photo: Google Street View

A great venue for all the family offering good food and a large beer garden with a children's play area.

4. The Morecambe Hotel, Morecambe

A great venue for all the family offering good food and a large beer garden with a children's play area. Photo: Google Street View

