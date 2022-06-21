10 things to look forward to in Lancaster & Morecambe this summer

And you don’t have to go too far this year if you don’t want to as Lancaster and Morecambe have a great timetable of events lined up for the next few months.
Here at the Lancaster Guardian, we’ve put together a guide to just some of the entertainment taking place right on our doorsteps.
Take a look at our guide to 10 things to look forward to in the Lancaster district this summer.
1. Vintage by the Sea Festival, Morecambe
It's been two years since this popular event graced the shores of Morecambe Bay but it's back this year on Saturday September 3 and Sunday September 4.
Centred around The Platform and The Midland hotel in Morecambe, the festival traditionally includes exhibitions of vintage cars, fashion shows, vintage stalls and a celebration of 20th century culture including popular music, art and other forms of entertainment.
Photo: Martin Bostock Photography
2. Dino Fest, Lancaster
Lancaster's Dino Day will be bigger and better in 2022 when it transforms into Dino Fest and takes place over two days on July 16 and 17. Dinosaurs will roam the city centre and there will be a hands-on session with real dinosaur bones, as well as talks at The Storey. The event is held in honour of famous Lancastrian, Sir Richard Owen, inventor of the term 'dinosauria' and co-founder of the Natural History Museum.
Photo: David Hurst
3. Gaia at Lancaster Priory
Gaia will revolve from the Priory’s rafters from June 24-July 17 accompanied by events on the themes of community, nature, sustainability and home. On the first Saturday, June 25, stalls and stands from local environmental groups signposting to events within the community will be outside the church. Friday nights throughout Gaia’s visit will see special music events including the popular Blue Moon Band on July 1 and a Night at the Opera on July 8. On the final Saturday night, July 16, the King’s Men choral scholars from King’s College, Cambridge, will perform. Live music will also accompany Gaia on Thursdays while Wednesdays will see guest lectures, presentations, and question and answer sessions. On Tuesday evenings, there will be opportunities to participate in Tai Chi and Qigong, and on Monday evenings, there’s yoga sessions under the Earth sculpture. Other events planned include an art workshop, a quiz, and day-long activities with Sewing Café Lancaster and Relic Plastic.
Measuring seven metres in diameter, Gaia – the personification of the Earth, according to Greek mythology - features the detailed NASA imagery of the earth’s surface. It is produced by Luke Jerram, the artist behind The Moon which visited the Priory in 2019.
Photo: Submit
4. Catch the Wind kite festival, Morecambe
More Music’s family favourite Catch the Wind Kite Festival returns to Morecambe Promenade on Saturday July 9 and Sunday July 10 from noon to 5pm. One of the top family events of the summertime in Morecambe, Catch the Wind is a fun free festival that appeals to all ages. Enjoy impressive kites of all shapes and sizes flown by professional kite flyers, or bring your own kite and fly it on the beach. Across the weekend, there will be a lively programme of excellent music, promenading performers, dance and environmentally themed arts and craft workshops.
Photo: Julian Brown