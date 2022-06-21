10 things to look forward to in Lancaster & Morecambe this summer

3. Gaia at Lancaster Priory

Gaia will revolve from the Priory’s rafters from June 24-July 17 accompanied by events on the themes of community, nature, sustainability and home. On the first Saturday, June 25, stalls and stands from local environmental groups signposting to events within the community will be outside the church. Friday nights throughout Gaia’s visit will see special music events including the popular Blue Moon Band on July 1 and a Night at the Opera on July 8. On the final Saturday night, July 16, the King’s Men choral scholars from King’s College, Cambridge, will perform. Live music will also accompany Gaia on Thursdays while Wednesdays will see guest lectures, presentations, and question and answer sessions. On Tuesday evenings, there will be opportunities to participate in Tai Chi and Qigong, and on Monday evenings, there’s yoga sessions under the Earth sculpture. Other events planned include an art workshop, a quiz, and day-long activities with Sewing Café Lancaster and Relic Plastic. Measuring seven metres in diameter, Gaia – the personification of the Earth, according to Greek mythology - features the detailed NASA imagery of the earth’s surface. It is produced by Luke Jerram, the artist behind The Moon which visited the Priory in 2019.

