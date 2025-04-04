10 of the best pub beer gardens to visit on a sunny day across Lancaster & Morecambe

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 4th Apr 2025, 14:46 BST
With the weather set to stay warm this weekend, we thought we’d put together a guide to popular pub gardens in Lancaster and Morecambe.

A weekend of sunny weather is an ideal time to chill in a local beer garden with a nice pint…or two!

Take a look at our guide to 10 of our favourite pub gardens in the Lancaster and Morecambe area for whiling away a few hours with family and friends.

Enjoy real ales and pub grub from a 19th-century canalside warehouse with a towpath terrace.

1. The White Cross, Lancaster

Enjoy real ales and pub grub from a 19th-century canalside warehouse with a towpath terrace. Photo: Submit

Enjoy the warmer weather from a seat outside in the glorious beer garden, complete with pizza oven.

2. The Royal, Heysham

Enjoy the warmer weather from a seat outside in the glorious beer garden, complete with pizza oven. Photo: Google Street View

This lively and popular venue has a lovely beer garden which can be accessed from the street as well as through the pub.

3. The Borough, Lancaster

This lively and popular venue has a lovely beer garden which can be accessed from the street as well as through the pub. Photo: Google Street View

This canalside pub has a large, sunny beer garden with a great menu choice and friendly service.

4. Hest Bank Hotel, Hest Bank

This canalside pub has a large, sunny beer garden with a great menu choice and friendly service. Photo: JPIMedia

