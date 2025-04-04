10 of the best pub beer gardens to visit on a sunny day across Lancaster & Morecambe

A weekend of sunny weather is an ideal time to chill in a local beer garden with a nice pint…or two!
Take a look at our guide to 10 of our favourite pub gardens in the Lancaster and Morecambe area for whiling away a few hours with family and friends.
1. The White Cross, Lancaster
Enjoy real ales and pub grub from a 19th-century canalside warehouse with a towpath terrace. Photo: Submit
2. The Royal, Heysham
Enjoy the warmer weather from a seat outside in the glorious beer garden, complete with pizza oven. Photo: Google Street View
3. The Borough, Lancaster
This lively and popular venue has a lovely beer garden which can be accessed from the street as well as through the pub. Photo: Google Street View
4. Hest Bank Hotel, Hest Bank
This canalside pub has a large, sunny beer garden with a great menu choice and friendly service. Photo: JPIMedia