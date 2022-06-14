10 famous people who hail from Lancaster

2. Andy Serkis

Serkis is the recipient of numerous accolades and is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. He achieved fame after he played Gollum in The Lord of the Rings film franchise. He studied visual arts and theatre as part of his degree at Lancaster University from where he graduated in 1985. When leaving university, he applied for a job at The Dukes where he appeared in 14 plays. One of his favourite roles was Lysander in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the very first promenade show in Williamson Park.

Photo: Gareth Cattermole