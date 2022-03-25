10 best places for a Sunday roast voted by Lancaster Guardian readers

We asked for your favourite place to get a Sunday lunch or carvery in Lancaster.
Take a look below at 10 of your most popular suggestions.
1. The Station Hotel, Caton
A bustling pub at the heart of Caton village which prides itself on offering a traditional pub atmosphere and great country pub food.You said: "The Station at Caton do a beautiful roast".
Photo: Google Street View
2. The Cornerhouse, Lancaster
Every Sunday the chefs create a three-course menu including their "famous" Sunday roast with choice of meat, Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, mashed potato and pan gravy.
Photo: Google Street View
3. The Cross Keys, Slyne
All Sunday meat roasts are served with garlic and rosemary goose fat roast potatoes or minted baby potatoes, glazed seasonal vegetables, honey roast carrots, Yorkshire pudding, sausage meat stuffing and lashings of rich gravy. A vegetarian option is also available.
Photo: Google Street View
4. The Royal Hotel & Bar, Lancaster
Adults' and kids' Sunday roasts on offer. You said: "The Royal by the police station. Portions are massive and it's soooo good!"
Photo: Google Street View