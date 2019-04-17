People won’t be able to spend a penny at Morecambe Dome toilets this Easter

The Dome toilets in Morecambe will not be open for Easter, said Morecambe Town Council.

In a statement, Morecambe Town Council said: “Residents may be aware that the Town Council reopened the Dome Toilets in 2017.

“The toilets are open for 60 days per year (weekends, bank holidays and days within school holidays).

“This year the toilets were due to open at Easter.

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to open the toilets for the Easter weekend.

“This is due to the payment machines on the outside walls being stolen during the winter, and whilst replacements were ordered at the end of February, once the Town Council’s Insurers had agreed to pay out on the claim, the new machines have still not been received.

“The second reason we will not be able to open the toilets for Easter is due to difficulties in letting the cleaning contract, which has been advertised twice and to date the Town Council has not received a quotation it is able to accept.

“The Town Council apologises for this and aims to open the toilets for the May Day Bank Holidays weekend and confirms that the toilets will be open for 60 days between May and September.”