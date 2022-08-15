People jumping off Devil's Bridge in Kirkby Lonsdale risk a fine or death, say police

South Lakes Police said on their Facebook page: “As much as we want you to enjoy yourself in the area of Kirkby Lonsdale we want you to be safe and respect the area.
"Today we have had multiple reports of people jumping off Devil’s bridge.
“Not only will that land you a fine, but it is also incredibly dangerous. (Google deaths and accidents on Devil's bridge).
"I witnessed young teens arriving just as the daylight disappeared, jumping off high rocks barely being able to see where they were landing.
"I spoke to an off duty life guard who had rescued two people in the space of 10 minutes after they got into difficulty in the water after jumping off the bridge.
"We have also had reports of inconsiderate parking and cars causing obstructions.
"The litter left tonight was shocking. Inflatable beds and BBQs, clothing and general rubbish all left where the wildlife is vibrant.
"If you are visiting the area over the summer, please can take your litter home, take into consideration yours and others safety and make safe choices.
"Thank you to ever it was litter picking as I left tonight.”
Signs alerting visitors to a bylaw banning jumping are in place on the bridge.
In 2012 Darrell Teal, 22, died after jumping from Devil's Bridge in Kirkby Lonsdale, into the River Lune then passing out underwater in a so called ‘tombstoning’ incident.