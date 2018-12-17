Pensioner in hospital after being hit by car in Morecambe

A pensioner was taken to hospital with serious injuuries after being knocked down by a car in Morecambe.

Police were called to a report of a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and a pedestrian on Marine Road West, Morecambe, shortly before 7.25am on Monday December 17.

The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 70s, was taken to the Royal Lancaster Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A road closure has been put in place on Marine Road West between Alexandra Road and Regent Road whilst officers investigate.

Anyone with information about the collision can call 101 quoting incident reference LC-20181217-0203.