Pensioner dies in tragic blaze at Lancaster home

An 85-year-old man has died in a house fire in Lancaster.

The pensioner passed away after fire swept through his home in Alder Grove just before 1am on Monday.

An investigation carried out by police and fire crews found that the fire was accidental.

Mark Hutton, community protection manager for north Lancashire at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Although fire crews made a rapid attendance and mounted swift firefighting operations, tragically this fire has resulted in loss of life and our condolences go to friends, family and all those more widely involved.”

“I’d like to encourage everyone in our communities to reflect and consider their home fire safety arrangements.

“If you are concerned about fire safety, either for yourself or a friend or neighbour, please visit our website at www.lancsfirerescue.org.uk or call 0800 169 1125 for information about our Home Fire Safety Advice service.”

Next of kin have been informed.