Pensioner dies after collision in Morecambe

A 90-year-old woman has died following a serious collision in Morecambe earlier this year.

The woman was crossing Westgate at around 7am on Saturday, February 3 when she was involved in a collision with a Fiat Panda car.

The pensioner, from the Morecambe area, suffered serious injuries to her pelvis, ribs and legs and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Sadly, she died at hospital on Monday March 19.

A Home Office post mortem will be carried out in due course.

The driver of the Fiat, a 51-year-old woman from Lancaster, was not injured.

An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is continuing.

Sgt David Hurst, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the woman who has died at this time.

“An investigation into the nature of the collision is on-going.

“We are trying to establish the full circumstances and ask anyone who witnessed it, or saw the Fiat in the minutes before the collision, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 0331 of February 3.