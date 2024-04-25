Pedestrian suffers ‘serious injuries’ after being struck by Ford Transit van on M6 near Lancaster
A pedestrian suffered “serious injuries” after they were struck by a van on the M6 near Lancaster.
Police were called to a report of a collision on the southbound carriageway at around 5.05am on Sunday.
They found that a Ford Transit van had struck a pedestrian who had been walking in lane 1 of the carriageway.
The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, suffered “serious injuries”. He remained in hospital on Thursday.
Sgt Pete Fyans of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the pedestrian as he undergoes treatment in hospital for his injuries.
“We are appealing for any witnesses who saw the collision between the van and pedestrian, to come forward.
“We appreciate traffic would have been very light at that time of the morning but there would still have been vehicles using the motorway.
“If anyone has dashcam footage from that stretch of the motorway around 5am on Sunday, that could be of assistance to us.”
If you have any information that could help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0288 of April 21.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
