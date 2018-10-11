Pebble art will be taken to French grave

A pebble painted by a pupil at Ridge Primary School for a pebbleart competition will be taken to a war grave in France.

Miss Whalley’s field on Derwent Road was given to the people of Lancaster in memory of Captain Julian Whalley, on whose grave the pebble will be placed.

Miss Whalley’s niece Jean Argles came to Lancaster and judged the pebbleart competition for year 5 pupils at Ridge Primary School.

This was supervised by their class teacher, Pauline Wilkinson, who had also previously worked with the same pupils last December to produce items for a time capsule which is now buried beneath the bench seat which the group installed on the field for the public to enjoy. At the pebble competition judging, Jean was impressed by both the variety of designs and the high standard of the children’s work.

She eventually chose the pebble painted by Georgia Jackson as the winner.

Jean explained that she had chosen this design because it represented quiet tranquillity & peace.

A local resident, Rosemary Rodwell, has offered to take the winning pebble to Julian Whalley’s grave at The Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Cambrai Northern France.

The Friends of Miss Whalley’s Field group organised a centenary event in honour of the 100th anniversary of the death of Capt. Julian Whalley, to whom the field was donated to the people of Lancaster, by his sister Geraldine Whalley.

At the event in December, the Mayor of Lancaster unveiled two plaques on a newly installed boulder on the field, one of which marks the gift from Miss Whalley and the other its Field’s in Trust status.

Following on from the success of local schools involvement in the centenary event, time capsule event and pebble painting, pupils have been asked to join a remembrance service on the field on Friday November 9.