Residents of a street in Heysham held a good old fashioned street party to celebrate the royal wedding.

Up to 60 people were at the bash on Londonderry Road and they all got into the spirit of the occasion with red white and blue decorations, food, drink and even multi-coloured ice creams.

Residents and neighbours of Londonderry Road, Heysham, got together for a street party to celebrate the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Some of the youngsters pose for a picture. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday May 19, 2018.

Alison Aspinall, who has lived there since 1985, said: “Everyone enjoyed it so much!”

Residents and neighbours of Londonderry Road, Heysham, got together for a street party to celebrate the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Marco Magliocco from Macari's Ices with his special royal wedding ice creams. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday May 19, 2018.