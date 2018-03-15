Party at The Platform with the Swing Commanders

Party at the Platform like it’s 1949 when the Swing Commanders stop off in Morecambe on Friday March 16 at 8pm.

The Swing Commanders is a stunningly vibrant and versatile group that performs an exciting mix of 1940s classics, boogie-woogie, western swing, and 50s jump jazz and more.

Every member of the Swing Commanders sings and plays at least one instrument, yet what makes them stand out even above their incredible music ability and performing skills is their joie-de-vivre.

The band have appeared, often headlining, at most of the UK’s top Vintage and Country Music festivals.

Loved by fans of jazz, country, swing and blues, The Swing Commanders fill dancehalls with lindy hoppers, modern jivers, line dancers, and social dancers, up and down the UK, and as far as Europe and the US.

Between them, The Swing Commanders have a wealth of musical experience, from bar room to classical concert hall, as well as an understanding of dance and theatre. This results in a stage show that is technically precise and wildly entertaining.

People who experience the band for the first time are amazed at the energetic showmanship, the instrument swapping, the tight arrangements, and vocal blend. This isn’t a nostalgia trip or Rat Pack karaoke. It is fine songs played joyfully and brilliantly.

Tickets cost £13 adults and £12 concessions and are available online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or the box office on 01524 582803.