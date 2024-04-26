Parliament launch showcases net zero work of Bay Curriculum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancaster University nominated the MBC as a project that showcases how a community can help the UK meet its net zero targets.

In their new report out today, the Key Cities Innovation Network, a group of universities working with Key Cities, a 27-strong national network of UK cities and towns, have chosen to spotlight the MBC as a good example of how to empower young people to create environmental change.

The report will be launched at a parliamentary event tonight (April 23) at the House of Commons, and is available to view on the Key Cities website (link: https://keycities.uk/2024/04/23/civic-partners-in-net-zero/).

The Morecambe Bay Curriculum (MBC) is a partnership between Lancaster University, Lancaster & Morecambe College, University of Cumbria and the Eden Project.

Working with educators across the Morecambe Bay area, the project aims to influence the National Curriculum at all levels by supporting educators to embed sustainability and place into their everyday teaching.

The MBC is one of six innovations proposed by the Key Cities Innovation Network (KCIN) in ‘Civic Partners in Net Zero’, a collection of peer-reviewed studies detailing innovative ways in which universities are working with their local places to achieve net zero targets. The MBC study was authored and submitted by Dr Bethan Garrett and Carys Nelkon.

KCIN coordinates universities associated with the cross-party group of 27 Key Cities across England and Wales – including Lancaster – which is the largest grouping of urban authorities in the UK outside London.

The studies, selected not only for local relevance but also their potential for replicating in other places, range from tech innovation and policy development to engaging local communities with climate science.

The Morecambe Bay Curriculum supports local teachers to help young people understand the local area, the environment and sustainable practices. This work boosts young people’s wellbeing, prepares them for green jobs and instils a sense of local pride.

Morecambe Bay represents the largest intertidal area in the UK and is one of the most biodiverse places in the country. Learning to care for it can play a vital role in addressing the effects of climate change.

Since January Lancaster University researchers have been working with 20 teachers from around the Bay to co-design research-rich content that links directly into the National Curriculum.

This work includes pre-schoolers making environmental art, primary pupils understanding the history of walking the Bay, teenagers exploring local plant life and college students using bio-mimicry in construction.

The initiative aims to ensure that young people are empowered to develop the skills, values and knowledge that both they and our planet need to succeed.

These materials will be launched at an MBC conference taking place at Lancaster University on Friday 5th July.

Other innovations featured in “Civic Partners in Net Zero” are:

· Dynacov: pioneering new technology to enable recharging of electric vehicles (notably heavy goods and public service vehicles which will still be required in car-free cities) by dynamic recharging while driving on power-enabled public roads. (Coventry University and Coventry City Council)

· Connecting policy and science for net zero carbon construction: trialling local planning policies to achieve low carbon outcomes that go far beyond national building regulations. (University of Bath and Bath & North East Somerset Council)

· Ecological Citizens and Large Housing Estates of the Future: empowering communities and local industry to drive the net zero transition. (Wrexham University with ClwydAlyn Housing Association and local partners)

· The promise of biotech: supporting a circular economy by deploying new technologies to recover waste and produce clean energy and fertilisers. (University of South Wales)

· Stories in the Dust: researchers and a theatre company combine to engage primary school audiences emotionally with climate science. (University of Southampton and Stories in the Dust Theatre Company)

The Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University, Professor Andy Schofield, said: “We are proud to work alongside the community and our teachers to empower our young people to become the changemakers our planet needs. The Morecambe Bay Curriculum is inspiring young people through their local environment towards acting collectively to tackling the climate emergency. It is a virtuous circle that then creates new opportunities for young people.”

The Principal and Chief Executive of Lancaster & Morecambe College, Daniel Braithwaite, said: “Lancaster & Morecambe College (LMC) is extremely proud to be a founding partner of such a fantastic project that continues to have an amazing impact on our curriculum and the experience for students.

“The genuine collaboration at the heart of the MBC has resulted in professionals across all facets of education coming together to develop a range of excellent resources that highlight the wonders of our natural world and how changes to behaviours can positively influence our approach to sustainability.

“Embracing the unique features of our local area, securing ‘pride in place’ whilst creating a generation of ambassadors for our environment is something that LMC is proud to be part of and will continue to embed with present and future learners.”