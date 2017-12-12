Parents demand action at Heysham school junction

Scared parents who fear for their children’s lives on a school run are demanding action.

The junction outside a Heysham primary school has been labelled as a “fatality waiting to happen” by parents.

A petition has been set up to call for a crossing on School Road, outside St Peter’s C of E Primary School.

“Taking your children to school shouldn’t be dangerous, but the congested roads around St Peter’s make crossing the road just that,” said Ruth Woodhouse, who set up the petition.

“That junction is a fatality waiting to happen, the council won’t do anything until something horrible happens.”

Parents say cars drive too quickly, regularly mount the pavements when dropping their children off and even park in bus stops and over residents’ driveways.

The number 4 Stagecoach bus is also seen regularly trying to pass parked cars on the narrow road.

Ruth has two children who attend St Peter’s, Noah, six and Alice, four.

“My son has hearing difficulties and crossing the road is a nightmare,” said Ruth, who lives on St Patrick’s Walk.

“I’ve had to drag him back from the road several times to avoid cars.

“It is nerve wracking and really scary.

“I know there are council budget cuts but how much is a child’s life worth?”

The petition, which has been signed more than 300 times, is calling for a traffic consultation with Lancashire County Council to discuss a new crossing or a walking bus service.

“My husband and our two-year-old son were nearly hit whilst walking on the pavement from school drop off when a car was trying to do a three point turn which nearly mounted the kerb,” said one parent.

Parents have also written to the school to request a meeting with school governors.

Ruth has said the petition has received support from Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris and Councillor Andrew Gardiner.

To support the petition visit www.change.org/p/david-morris-make-our-hazardous-journey-to-st-peter-s-c-of-e-primary-heysham-safe-with-a-crossing-lcc.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We have worked with St Peter’s Primary School to put safety measures in place around the school, and raise awareness among parents and the local community of problems with congestion at drop-off and pick-up times.

“Fortunately there is a good safety record in the vicinity of the school, however we have installed flashing warning signs on School Road, and there is a school crossing patrol to help children and parents cross Middleton Way.

“Our road safety team also works with the school to provide pedestrian and cycle training, however following the concerns raised we will look to provide some additional signing to remind drivers to drive at appropriate speeds near to the school.

“We will also contact the school to discuss further options such as A-boards to discourage inappropriate parking.”