Lancashire Police appeal for info after Pamela Riley from Warton died in a crash on Borwick Lane, Carnforth
Pamela Riley, 85, from Warton, pictured here with her dog Dilys, died in a collision on Borwick Lane in Carnforth at around 1pm yesterday (Thursday, September 14).
and live on Freeview channel 276
The family of a woman who died in a collision have paid a loving tribute to their mum and grandma.
Pamela Riley, 85, from Warton, pictured here with her dog Dilys, died in a collision on Borwick Lane in Carnforth at around 1pm yesterday (Thursday, September 14).
Pamela’s family said: “She was a loved mum to Suzanne and Gillian, grandma to Fred, Joe, Tom and Sid and beloved wife of Ron Riley, who passed just over a year ago.
“She was a loving and caring spirit who brought warmth and joy to the lives of her many friends.
“A strong woman, who we are all privileged to have known for so long. She will be very missed.”
Lancashire Police are appealing for information, dashcam and witnesses to the collision between a Honda Jazz, which Mrs Riley was driving, and a Skoda Fabia.
The driver of the Skoda, a woman in her 90s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
If you have any information, please contact police on 101 quoting log 0622 of September 14.