Two people trapped in mud have been rescued by firefighters.

The pair were walking on Crag Bank Lane in Carnforth, near Lancaster, then they became stuck in the mud flats.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Carnforth along with the air support unit were called out to rescue them.

They used an inflatable walkway and a sand lance, assisted by HM Coastguard and the RNLI, to get the pair back to dry lane.

They were not injured