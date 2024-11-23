Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Electricity North West engineers are working hard across the region and have so far restored power to more than 4,000 properties as the UK is buffeted by Storm Bert.

However, with high winds, heavy rain, and snow impacting some areas of Lancashire, Electricity North West’s latest information reveals that there are currently more than 300 homes across Lancashire which are still without power due to the adverse weather conditions.

Which areas are impacted?

Live power cut in Astley Village, Chorley

Status: Preparing to send team

15 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 18:23

Live power cut in Darwen, Blackburn With Darwen

Status: We're on site

8 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 15:00

Live power cut in Pilling, Wyre

Status: Preparing to send team

27 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 13:51

Live power cut in Worsthorne-With-Hurstwood, Burnley

Status: We're on site

9 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 17:00

Live power cutin Castle, Lancaster

Status: Team on their way

34 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 17:35

Live power cut in Whitworth, Rossendale

Status: We're on site

49 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 15:15

Live power cut in Eccleshill, Blackburn With Darwen

Status: We're on site

98 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 16:00

Live power cut in Astley Village, Chorley

Status: We're on site

12 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 16:33

Live power cut in Slyne-With-Hest, Lancaster

Status: Preparing to send team

13 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 17:41

Live power cut in Wray-With-Botton, Lancaster

Status: Team on their way

48 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 15:07

What should I do?

Alan Astall, head of network control for Electricity North West, said: “We were well prepared and had all our resources lined up to repair damage and restore power where needed. The network has held up well and our automatic restoration systems have kicked in in many areas, rerouting power to customers while engineers carry out repairs.

“Our teams are working hard to restore the remaining properties today, while continuing to monitor the weather. If you have a power cut, report it online or call us on 105 so we can keep you updated. If you see damage to the network stay well clear as it could still be live and call us immediately on 105 so we can make it safe.”

For more information, go to https://www.enwl.co.uk/