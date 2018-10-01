Outrage after Aldi store in Morecambe closes

A shopper at Aldi in Morecambe said he was outraged that the existing store on the promenade was closed without warning before a larger replacement store opens next to it.

Aldi is currently in the process of building a brand new store next to the existing one on Morecambe promenade next to the former Frontierland site.

The new store will be bigger and more modern looking and will have an extended car park on the corner of Marine Road and Central Drive.

But a shopper claims when he visited the existing store to do his shopping it had been closed without warning. The man said: “I write to express my outrage at Aldi management. To close the existing Morecambe store,without warning, before the new store is nearer completion shows a total lack of care or consideration is despicable.

“ I am not alone in this feeling as several people waiting at the bus-stop outside Aldi echoed the disgust I felt.”

An Aldi spokesman said: “We closed the existing store to complete the final works to the new one, which is due to open on November 8.

“Customers were notified beforehand, with a banner and in-store signs, but we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”