Oscar wining actress joins Lancaster protesters at fracking site

An Oscar winning actress joined protesters at a fracking site.

Emma Thompson was pictured with Gina Dowding, Green Party Lancashire County Councillor for Lancaster Central.

She joined dozens of Lancashire women on a peaceful walk and silent protest at the controversial Cuadrilla fracking site on Preston New Road.

The Nanny McPhee star was in Preston to show solidarity with local women who have been opposing Cuadrilla’s plan to frack in the area for years.

Lancashire County Council voted against the controversial drilling technique in 2015 but was subsequently overruled by the government.

The protest march, led by women in white clothes, started from Maple Farm at 10.30am and arrived at the Preston New Road site at 11am, where a 15-minute silent protest took place followed by singing, dancing and speeches from Emma Thompson and Tina Rothery of the anti-fracking Nanas.

Read more from our sister paper here