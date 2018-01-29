Order breached at Lancaster drug den flat

Two people have breached a closure order which was enforced on a flat in Lancaster last year.

In October last year, following numerous complaints by residents to various agencies, Lancaster City Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team and the Neighbourhood Policing Team had a closure order placed on 30 Arcon House, Heaton Road, Lancaster.

Leah Tweedy who has breached a closure order at Arcon House, Lancaster.

The complaints related to drug dealing, noise and general anti-social behaviour (ASB).

The effect of the order means that people other than the habitual tenants are barred from entering the premises and anyone breaching it will be committing a criminal offence.

Leah Tweedy and Louis Simmons both of Flat 6, 26 Claremont Crescent, Morecambe have breached the order on a number of occasions and injunctions against both individuals have now been obtained from the county court to ban them from Arcon House and the surrounding area for 12 months.

Louis Simmons and Leah Tweedy are also forbidden from contacting the resident of 30 Arcon House and causing a nuisance or annoyance to any person residing in Arcon House.

If anyone sees any of these individuals venturing into the area surrounding Arcon House, they should telephone the police on 101.

If anti-social behaviour is going on in your area or you’re the victim of such behaviour you can report it to the council’s Anti- Social Behaviour Team on 01524 582935 or online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/asb