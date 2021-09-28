WW Salmon fillets with a ginger and lemongrass crust recipe

Serves 4 l Prep 20 minutes l Cook 15 minutes

Ingredients

Half-a-lemongrass stems, outer layer removed and the rest very finely chopped

Salmon fillets with a ginger and lemongrass crust

Two 250g pouches of microwaveable brown basmati and wild rice

Two-inch piece of root ginger, grated

1tbsp finely-chopped fresh coriander, fresh

1 garlic clove, crushed

20g dried Panko breadcrumbs

Four 130g salmon fillets

300g Tenderstem broccoli

Three portions pak choi, quartered

Half-a-tablespoon soy sauce

1tbsp oyster sauce

150g peas, fresh or frozen

Olive Oil

Calorie controlled cooking spray

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C, fan 180°C, gas mark 6. Mix the chopped lemongrass, grated ginger, grated, crushed garlic, chopped fresh coriander, a teaspoon of olive oil and the breadcrumbs together and season well.

2. Put 4 x 130g skinless salmon fillets onto a baking sheet lined with baking paper and top with the panko crust. Mist with calorie controlled cooking spray and bake for 12-15 minutes until cooked through.

3. Meanwhile, cook the broccoli in a pan of boiling water for two minutes, then add the pak choi for another two minutes. Remove all the veg with a slotted spoon, keeping the water, and toss with soy sauce and oyster sauce.

4. Add 150g frozen peas to the boiling water and cook for two to three minutes until tender.

5. Meanwhile, microwave rice pouched to pack instructions, then stir the peas into the rice. Spoon onto plates, top with the salmon and serve with the broccoli and pak choi.