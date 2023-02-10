I experienced a bad case of circumstantial lowering of standards recently regarding my bedding. Twisted up in the stress of moving house and settling in a new area during lockdown a few years ago, I fumbled the ball somewhat when it came to upholding comfortably lofty bed-linen standards. In other words, I got a pretty cheap duvet and pillows.

Now, in a world where bedding has gone extinct, the concept of a thick-togged winter blanket and plump downy pillows a thing of the past, my bargain basement bedding would have been a Godsend. Manna from heaven. But we don’t exist in that world, and so my circumstantial lowering of standards was unnecessary, as I emphatically realised recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My girlfriend and I recently bought new bedding, spurred into domestic action by the falling Mercury fall and soaring heating bills. Before long, an impossibly thick duvet arrived in the post, bundled into a beef wellington-looking sack of comfy joy. Pillows fat with feathers and drool-tinged good dreams followed, all quickly dressed in crisp new covers.

The new bedding in all its plump glory

The bed was utterly transformed. Whereas where it had once lain flat as a Dutch horizon, essentially a two-dimensional piece of furniture consisting of pancake pillows squeezed thin after hundreds of heavy midnight heads and a duvet as rangy and steamrollered as roadkill, it now thrust out off the mattress, buxom and ample and hefty.

Nights amidst this new bedding have been a revelation. Swamped in an envelope of warmth, a million soft folds of comfort, and a welcome weight, we now lie with heads swallowed in cotton amidst undulating mounds of opulence. For years I laboured under the dark clouds of unacknowledged CLS. No more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad