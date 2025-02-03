Political opinion - Lizzi Collinge MP: Nuclear Week in Parliament

Last week was Nuclear Week in Parliament, with events dedicated to discussions about nuclear energy now and in the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Morecambe and Lunesdale, we are incredibly lucky in that we have two nuclear power stations at Heysham, where it has provided good, unionised jobs and clean energy for decades. With the mounting threat of climate change, we have an urgent need to expand the use of cleaner, more sustainable energy sources like nuclear.

During nuclear week, I took part in a breakfast panel with EDF and also hosted the final event of the week with Women in Nuclear. That event celebrated the role that women play in this vital sector, and looked forward as to how we can ensure women continue to get involved with nuclear careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was fantastic to lead the discussion sessions and especially pleasing to see at least one young constituent who is already leading a new generation of nuclear workers. It was an honour to be involved and be surrounded by inspiring women within the sector. It was a refreshing change from some of the other events where there were often very few women taking part.

Lizzi Collinge Speaking at EDF event during Nuclear Week in Parliament

One of the exciting aspects of Nuclear Week was the discussion about Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). SMRs offer a smaller, more flexible alternative to large-scale nuclear plants, with the ability to be built more quickly and with less upfront cost. I see SMRs as part of the UK’s nuclear future, citing the potential for a more decentralised energy grid that could better serve remote or off-grid areas.

As it’s not always understood, I take every opportunity to explain the science and reasoning behind my support for nuclear both in terms of tackling climate change and also providing good jobs locally. Nuclear power provides ‘always on’ baseload energy, which the grid needs to function properly. It is the only currently reliable and scalable alternative to fossil fuel baseload and the energy density of nuclear means a more efficient use of land than some other technologies.

While the Heysham life extensions announced last year provides some re-assurance, we are now inevitably moving towards the end of the lifespan of these power stations. This is why I am passionate about and determined to get new nuclear power stations built in Heysham. As we head towards de-fuelling and de-commissioning, a new reactor would provide a bridge for skilled, knowledgeable workers to remain in the local area and continue the proud legacy of nuclear at Heysham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have all the right characteristics for a new site, including the land which is already designated for nuclear, as well as the skilled people, ready for the next challenge. Further, we have excellent transport connections including a port, a railway and a road that connects directly to the M6 in less than 20 minutes.

For these reasons, I will continue to push Heysham up the Government’s agenda for new nuclear and be a strong voice for our community which has benefited so greatly from two nuclear power stations.