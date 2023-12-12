The definitive tribute to Neil Diamond comes to Lancaster Grand in 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pretty Amazing Productions present the lavish tribute production, ‘A Beautiful Noise’, a joyful celebration of Neil’s music, delivered by the award-winning Fisher Stevens to the standard and scale that these timeless songs deserve.

It’s over half a century since the first hit single from an artist that sold over 130 million albums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though he has declared his touring days over, Neil Diamond’s star will burn forever.

'A Beautiful Noise Show' Neil Diamond tribute Fisher Stevens.

With a fully live band, including Brass and Strings, backing singers/dancers, ‘A Beautiful Noise Show’ is the best way for audiences to enjoy his wonderful songs in a live setting.

This is the only show starring the extraordinary Fisher Stevens and the cast of professional musicians and singers who performed at the Lyric theatre in London's Shaftesbury Avenue.

‘A Beautiful Noise Show’ comes to Lancaster Grand on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 7.30pm.