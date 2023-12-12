Neil Diamond tribute act comes to Lancaster Grand
Pretty Amazing Productions present the lavish tribute production, ‘A Beautiful Noise’, a joyful celebration of Neil’s music, delivered by the award-winning Fisher Stevens to the standard and scale that these timeless songs deserve.
It’s over half a century since the first hit single from an artist that sold over 130 million albums.
Though he has declared his touring days over, Neil Diamond’s star will burn forever.
With a fully live band, including Brass and Strings, backing singers/dancers, ‘A Beautiful Noise Show’ is the best way for audiences to enjoy his wonderful songs in a live setting.
This is the only show starring the extraordinary Fisher Stevens and the cast of professional musicians and singers who performed at the Lyric theatre in London's Shaftesbury Avenue.
‘A Beautiful Noise Show’ comes to Lancaster Grand on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 7.30pm.
Visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ for tickets.