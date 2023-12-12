News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Neil Diamond tribute act comes to Lancaster Grand

The definitive tribute to Neil Diamond comes to Lancaster Grand in 2024.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pretty Amazing Productions present the lavish tribute production, ‘A Beautiful Noise’, a joyful celebration of Neil’s music, delivered by the award-winning Fisher Stevens to the standard and scale that these timeless songs deserve.

It’s over half a century since the first hit single from an artist that sold over 130 million albums.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Though he has declared his touring days over, Neil Diamond’s star will burn forever.

Most Popular
'A Beautiful Noise Show' Neil Diamond tribute Fisher Stevens.'A Beautiful Noise Show' Neil Diamond tribute Fisher Stevens.
'A Beautiful Noise Show' Neil Diamond tribute Fisher Stevens.

With a fully live band, including Brass and Strings, backing singers/dancers, ‘A Beautiful Noise Show’ is the best way for audiences to enjoy his wonderful songs in a live setting.

This is the only show starring the extraordinary Fisher Stevens and the cast of professional musicians and singers who performed at the Lyric theatre in London's Shaftesbury Avenue.

‘A Beautiful Noise Show’ comes to Lancaster Grand on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 7.30pm.

Visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ for tickets.

Related topics:Lyric TheatreLondon
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice