In her first weekly column, Lizzi Collinge MP gives us an insight into the first couple of hectic months representing Morecambe and Lunesdale.

It was an absolute honour to be elected as the MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale and the first two months have flown by. I went to Westminster the Monday after the election and got stuck straight into work with a mix of parliamentary sittings, inductions on House processes, equipment set up (and trying to find my way around…) All in all, it was the weirdest first week of work I’ve ever experienced!

I was sworn in as an MP on 10th July and the day after I attended the State Opening of Parliament, where I just about managed to squeeze into the House of Lords to watch HM the King make his ‘most gracious speech’ (as it is referred to in the House).

On 22nd July I made my first speech in Parliament where I spoke about our amazing constituency and the fantastic people in it. I paid tribute to my predecessors David Morris and Geraldine Smith and their work in the constituency. My predecessors now include both Cat Smith and Tim Farron, from whom I have inherited areas under the new constituency boundaries, and I celebrated their ongoing work as constituency MPs.

Lizzi Collinge MP

In my first few weeks in Parliament I was able to meet with several ministers to discuss issues affecting Morecambe and Lunesdale including the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Liz Kendall to discuss child poverty, the Public Health Minister Andrew Gwynne to discuss how we make every life healthier and prevent illness, and Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy to discuss football governance.

It’s also been brilliant to get out and about in the constituency, visiting community events and having meetings to tackle local problems, such as meeting with United Utilities in Burton-in-Kendal to address repeated water outages and meeting local councillors to discuss road safety.

I have also been building my local team, who are essential to being able to serve constituents. I have dedicated a lot of time to a rigorous recruitment process to make sure I have the best possible people to assist me.

With notice periods and security vetting to complete, I hope to have them all in place by the end of October.

The biggest challenge for me so far has been managing an inbox that has receives literally hundreds of emails a day. I am doing my best, but with no staff it has been extremely challenging and I am very grateful for constituents’ patience in waiting for a reply.