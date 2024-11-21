Lizzi Collinge MP: Tackling knife crime and taking your voice to Westminster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week I attended a really powerful night at Morecambe Football Club where a guy called Danny talked to a large room of kids about the dangers of knife crime. Danny is from Preston and knows the real impact of knife crime after losing a friend.

Danny has the rare gift of being able to keep young people’s attention and it was fascinating to watch. The JJ Effect presentation didn’t flinch from the reality of what knives can do and everyone who went was affected by what we saw. I was joined by the Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and we were hosted by the Morecambe FC Community Foundation.

Since taking office, the Government has quickly passed legislation to ban ‘zombie’ knives, enacting a plan which had been proposed in the last Parliament but not delivered.

The Government will also go further; the proposed Crime and Policing Bill would close a loophole on the sales of ninja and samurai swords, and jail online company executives if banned knives and machetes are sold on their platforms. The Labour Government is dedicated to halving knife crime in the next decade, making our streets and young people safer.

Lizzi Collinge MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale

A big part of my job as a backbench MP is giving your views directly to ministers. I do this through letters, meetings and even just quiet words in the corridor.

Every week I look for patterns in the individual cases I help constituents with to inform my work in Parliament. With on average 100 cases a week, this gives me a lot of food for thought when discussing issues with ministers.

In the last week I have attended meetings in which I have raised Special Educational Needs provision and Education Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) with the Secretary of State for Education Bridget Philipson, DWP processes with Secretary of State Liz Kendall, Football Governance with Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock and farming matters with the DEFRA team.

What is wonderful to see is the care with which ministers are approaching some fundamental issues that face our country. My conversations with them have been forthright and open, with ministers welcoming real world stories to inform their policies.

Ministers run regular surgeries for MPs of all parties where we can bring our constituent’s stories and the voting lobby is an ideal place to catch a minister about certain issues (if you can find them in the crowds!).

In the last month I have also written to various ministers on issues such as housing provision, upland farming, Farming in Protected Landscapes funding, protection for consumers from misleading health claims, the Football Governance Bill, the Community Ownership Fund and autism support for adults.

This week I have also met constituents in Westminster, online and across the constituency, including two school visits – always the highlight of my week.