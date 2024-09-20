Lancaster care worker celebrates 20 years: why supporting others still inspires me every day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading mental health and social care charity, Alternative Futures Group (AFG), is known for its dedicated workforce, with many who stay for over 20 years.

During Professional Care Workers Week, AFG celebrated the incredible staff who make a difference every day.

To honour its workforce, the charity invited nearly 40 staff members to a special long-service lunch last week at Hope Street Hotel, in Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of those recognised was Karen Elderton from Lancaster, who is marking 20 years at AFG.

Karen has spent 19 years supporting Steven, 57, who has a learning disability

Karen has spent 19 years supporting Steven, 57, who has a learning disability and Susan, 62, who has a learning disability and bipolar disorder.

On how she helped build Steven’s trust, Karen said: “When I first started, he wouldn’t even look me in the eye. Now, he’s confident enough to make his own meals and do his shopping.”

On supporting Susan, Karen said: “Susan used to be a dancer and one of our favourite things to do is put on some ballroom ‘strictly’ music and she will teach us her moves. It melts my heart to see people’s progress and how my support has helped improve their independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love being part of a team providing care and support, so this job is perfect for me.

“My mum was a psychiatric nurse and I always knew I wanted to do something to help others. I joined Alternative Futures Group in 2003 and I’ve never wanted to leave.”

Karen’s passion even inspired her sister to join AFG, where she has also worked for AFG for more than 15 years.

Kirsty Murphy, Chief People Officer & Chief Operating Officer at Alternative Futures Group, who has been at the organisation for more than 15 years, said: “The number of staff members who stay with us for over 10, 15, or even 20 years is a testament to the rewarding and impactful work we do at AFG. It reflects not only the dedication of our team but also how much we value our staff and the people we support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At AFG, we're always looking for ways to create better environments and show appreciation for our amazing staff. We've invested significantly into training and tech to support our teams and over the last two years, we’ve invested £7.9m to make sure everyone is earning a real living wage.

“This Professional Care Workers Week, we want to shine a spotlight on the incredible work these individuals do every day. Their commitment transforms lives and we couldn’t be prouder of the difference they make in our communities.”

Earlier this year, the charity announced a significant pay rise for more than 1,800 care workers across sites in Lancashire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside.

The £4.6m investment by AFG’s Trustees increased support workers' hourly rate to £12 per hour. This follows last year’s £3.6m living wage boost, bringing total investment in staff pay to £7.9m over two years.

For more about AFG and how you can join their fantastic visit their website on: https://afgroup.org.uk/