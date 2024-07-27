Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For people of a certain age, the theme tune to Songs of Praise strikes fear in the heart, as it signals the end of the weekend and the start of the Sunday night dreads, the awful feeling that you've forgotten something for school the next day and a detention will surely follow.

For people from other generations, those same dreads could be sparked the gentle parping of the Antiques Roadshow theme, Nick Berry's singing over the Heartbeat opening titles or the plinky-plonky country themes of Lark Rise to Candleford.

For this generation, the Sunday fear could well be sparked by the urgently stabbing strings of detective thriller McDonald & Dodds (ITV, Sun, 8pm).

That's not because it's particularly bad – it's not – it's just that it's murder-by-numbers plot in a picturesque setting is sufficiently familiar to allow your mind to wander to double maths, or that memo you're supposed to have written, or that deadline you're in danger of missing.

It follows in the noble traditions of similar fare, series which cater for the country's never-ending passion for murder as a cosy, snuggle up by the hearth kind of thing – perhaps encouraged by the perception that Agatha Christie's tales of mayhem in country mansions carry no subtext.

Think Death in Paradise, Midsummer Murders, Professor T, Rosemary and Thyme.

These series are either set verdant surrounds, whether it's a Caribbean island, the rolling countryside of England, or a picturesque university town. Meanwhile, there's usually at least one copper with some sort of personality tic, or a mismatched double act.

McDonald & Dodds is no exception, with the Georgian city of Bath providing the backdrop, its mellow Cotswold stone splashed with blood, and every suspect either living on the Royal Crescent – average price £750,000, fact fans – or a pretty cottage on the outskirts of the city.

And, of course, there is a mismatched pairing – DCI McDonald (Tala Gouveia) has arrived from the Met, and is all professional competence and a brusque manner. DS Dodds (Jason Watkins), meanwhile, is a bit of country mouse who doesn't leave the office.

As for personality tics, Dodds has got them. Easily distracted by mundane things – this first episode of the new series saw him obsessing over his office chair – he wears his glasses on a string and perches them on top of his head, and has a nice line in sudden mental leaps which crack the case.

That's not to say McDonald & Dodds doesn't tackle big issues – this episode looks at organised crime and people trafficking.

But it looks at these issues through chintz-coloured spectacles, merely as a vehicle on which to hang its clues and red herrings.

There are country cottages, a tree surgeon who's written as a bit of a simpleton, white lace dresses and meditations on the benefits of community singing in Bath Cathedral.

The performances are all fine, Watkins is convincing as the timorous Dodds, his West Country burr hiding an analytical brain. Gouveia is good as the incomer McDonald, impatient with her partner's slower country ways, but already too ready to be seduced by the charms of Bath.

And it attracts a high calibre of guest stars, with Toby Stephens, Lydia Leonard and erstwhile pop chart-botherer Pixie Lott in this week's episode.

But you can't help feeling you've seen it all before, and while it's a perfectly pleasant two hours, it won't be long before you're tuning out and getting that horrible feeling in your stomach and the knowledge that Monday is very nearly here.