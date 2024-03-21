Lancaster District Community & Voluntary Solutions: Community Cars is a vital connection for people who can't get around

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sadly not everyone has the same options and, for a variety of reasons, some people need a little extra support when traveling. That’s where a service like Community Cars comes in.

Provided by Community Transport, a small charity based in Preston but offering a service across Lancashire, Community Cars is a vital connection for people who can’t access other means of transport, allowing them to get to where they need or want to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the scheme has operated in Lancaster for a long time, and our district has plenty of people in need of the service, there is a real lack of volunteers at the moment. Anyone between 25 and 80 years of age, with a current, clean driving licence, and access to an appropriate vehicle, can volunteer as a driver. Over 80s are considered but a medical certificate may be required. All service users are in the same local area as the volunteer and trips are generally within a maximum of 20 miles of the pick up point.

Community Transport helping people get around

“Volunteers have continued to give so much time, energy, commitment, and skills to the communities and organisations that they have supported,” said Community Transport’s general manager, David Meggison. “However it is now more important than ever that we encourage more people to give a little bit of time to and make a positive difference to our Lancaster & Morecambe community."

Imagine life stuck at home, unable to go anywhere because the usual methods of transport are not possible for you, and having no close family or friends to help you out. The volunteers with Community Cars literally change people’s lives and it is one of the most rewarding volunteer roles imaginable.