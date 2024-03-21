Lancaster District Community & Voluntary Solutions: Community Cars is a vital connection for people who can't get around
Sadly not everyone has the same options and, for a variety of reasons, some people need a little extra support when traveling. That’s where a service like Community Cars comes in.
Provided by Community Transport, a small charity based in Preston but offering a service across Lancashire, Community Cars is a vital connection for people who can’t access other means of transport, allowing them to get to where they need or want to be.
Although the scheme has operated in Lancaster for a long time, and our district has plenty of people in need of the service, there is a real lack of volunteers at the moment. Anyone between 25 and 80 years of age, with a current, clean driving licence, and access to an appropriate vehicle, can volunteer as a driver. Over 80s are considered but a medical certificate may be required. All service users are in the same local area as the volunteer and trips are generally within a maximum of 20 miles of the pick up point.
“Volunteers have continued to give so much time, energy, commitment, and skills to the communities and organisations that they have supported,” said Community Transport’s general manager, David Meggison. “However it is now more important than ever that we encourage more people to give a little bit of time to and make a positive difference to our Lancaster & Morecambe community."
Imagine life stuck at home, unable to go anywhere because the usual methods of transport are not possible for you, and having no close family or friends to help you out. The volunteers with Community Cars literally change people’s lives and it is one of the most rewarding volunteer roles imaginable.
If you are interested in finding out more about volunteering as a driver with Community Cars we have arranged a 1 hour briefing, with a chance to have your questions about the service answered, on Tuesday 26th at 1pm. It will take place at The Cornerstone in Lancaster. Registration is essential in order to manage numbers so if you would like to attend please email [email protected] for a link.