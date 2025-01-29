Blaise Tapp: Seeing my way through old age with a more liberal world view

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over the years I have received many warnings about what getting older might mean and I’m sad to say much of it has come true.

Perhaps the most irritating thing about the ageing process is deteriorating eyesight - in fact I had to delay writing this because I couldn’t remember where I had left my ‘computer glasses’. Yes, I am now at that stage in life when I require different spectacles for different tasks and yes, I can never find them when they are needed.

I was also warned that I would turn into my parents in my forties and while that has happened to some extent, worryingly I am actually more like my late grandad these days as I often mutter about modern music, the cost of everything, and I whistle. A lot.

However, there’s one area where I seem to have bucked the ageing trend and it’s my world view. It’s long been popular wisdom that our world view starts leaning towards the right, the older we become, something most of us will have seen in friends and relatives. We all know someone who has gotten far less tolerant of societal change, the greyer their hair becomes and is trenchant in their belief that the world was a much better place when they were a child.

Call me contrary but I seem to have gone the other way as far as politics is concerned and the more hair I find in places it shouldn’t be, the more liberal I appear to become. Maybe it’s that I don’t want to be that angry, red faced dad who rants about everything he disagrees with and who truly believes that we are all going to hell in a handcart.

It might also be due to my despair at how polarised the world has become and how everything is always the other side’s fault. The fact is, I’ve never felt like I have had a political home and often feel marginalised by the vitriol and doublespeak of the campaign trail.

While I think it’s unlikely that I will ever find my political tribe, I tend to gravitate towards those people who espouse compassion and kindness. I imagine that in the eyes of the permanently raging folk who tend to lurk in the comments section of news stories and on social media platforms, this makes me woke.

If woke means not being intolerant to change while being open to embracing those who disagree with me then I’m fine with that.