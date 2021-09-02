Cheese pizza recipe from WW formerly Weightwatchers

Think you can’t make pizza for the family in under 20 minutes? Well, think again, and try this take on the traditional ham and cheese pizza

By WW formerly Weightwatchers
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 3:45 pm

Speedy pizzas

Makes 1 l Prep 5 minutes l Cook 10 minutes

Ingredients

50g half-fat crème frâiche

30g WW reduced fat grated mature cheddar cheese

Mustard powder

1 individual WW wholemeal wrap

1 medium shallot, thinly sliced

2 slices wafer-thin ham, chopped

1 portion of rocket

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C, 180°C fan, gas mark 6.

2. In a small bowl, combine the crème fraîche, reduced fat grated cheese and a pinch of mustard powder, then season well.

3. Spread the crème fraîche mixture over a wholemeal wrap, top with some thinly-sliced shallot and the chopped wafer-thin ham, then scatter over another 15g of cheese.

4. Transfer to a baking sheet and bake for seven or eight minutes until the wrap is crisp and the cheese is melted. Cut into wedges and serve topped with rocket leaves

Smartpoints: Green 10 l Blue 10 l Purple 10