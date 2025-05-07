Cat Smith MP: Reflects on VE Day and Local Elections!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the nation celebrates VE day this week to mark 80 years since World War Two ended in Europe, we thank and honour all those who have served in our armed forces and owe a debt of gratitude to those prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice for our country. A new VALOUR network of recognised support centres in every region of the country will deliver easier access to care and support with housing, employment and health services, kickstarted today with £50m in Government funding.

This follows new higher standards, repairs and renovation of military housing after January's landmark deal to bring 36,000 military homes back into public ownership, reversing a disastrous 1996 privatisation sale, and saving the taxpayer £600,000 per day by eliminating rental payments to a private company. Other reforms on eliminating homelessness for veterans include additional £3.5m this year for the Reducing Veteran Homelessness programme and Op Fortitude helpline to help former service people find housing support and scrapping local connection tests for veterans seeking social housing from November.

I’m deeply disappointed to see that in their first act running Lancashire County Council, during the week we mark VE day, Reform have banned the flag of Ukraine being flown alongside the Union flag. This is a distraction from real county council issues which need urgent attention, such as the widespread failings of children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) left behind by the Conservatives. People want to see positive change, not culture war division.

As we celebrate VE day and honour those who have served in our armed forces, we remember what it means to protect democracy in Europe. Given Nigel Farage's previous admiration of Vladimir Putin, I worry this may be the last we see of the county council's visible commitment to Ukrainians. I don't believe this represents the feelings of the residents of Lancashire, so I've sought reassurance from Lancaster City Council and Wyre Council that they will continue to provide an active show of Ukrainian support.

Cat Smith MP for Lancaster and Wyre

Thursday’s local election results were really bad for my party, and I don’t want to shy away from that. There was a clear message sent to the Government and I want local readers to know I heard it, I heed it, and I am acting on it. It’s clear that people are desperate for change in their community, and nine months on from the election many are not seeing or feeling any better off from the economic chaos the Conservatives left the nation with. The turnout was low, highlighting the apathy that people feel and demonstrating that those who do vote have the power to control local decisions. I'm disappointed we won't get to implement our pledges to reinstate the £1 bus fare for NoW card users or tackle the SEND crisis many children and families face, as Labour lost some amazing councillors who have served their communities with pride and dedication, but it's time for Labour to redouble our efforts with a genuine commitment to improving people’s lives.