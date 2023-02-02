Blaise Tapp: Still a few years until it’s pipe and velcro slippers time

It’s not uncommon for the youngest Tapp to refer to my childhood in the 1980s as the olden days and it’s been made abundantly clear by the eldest that me describing anything as ‘cool’ immediately renders that particular thing uncool.

It’s not just at home where my advancing years are beginning to mark me out as a codger in training: younger colleagues, although consistently brilliant and kind in equal measure, will often greet my cultural references with blank looks - I mean who doesn’t know Hyacinth Bucket and Swiss Tony?

I don’t do myself any favours as I’m doing what particularly tedious folk from every older generation do by telling people who don’t remember Ceefax that our lot had much more fun in our youth than they did.

Blaise now thinks nothing of putting the bins out in his slippers

The fact that Radio 2 now considers the back catalogue of acts such as Faithless as classics to be played alongside Duran Duran and The Proclaimers merely confirms that the coolest decade - the ‘90s - is fast becoming another piece of 20th Century history.

I’ve also officially retired from even attempting to be trendy - something I consistently failed to achieve in four consecutive decades.

I now think nothing of putting the bins out in my slippers - velcro numbers that the family refer to as care home footwear - and don’t give two hoots because they are the comfiest thing that I own.

Although I’ve never been the healthiest specimen, I now look at fellow tubsters with a backside cleavage issue and ask myself ‘do I look as bad as they do?’ The answer is nearly always yes. Probably.

While I’m far from finished - for no other reason that it’s likely that I’ll be working into my seventies - I’ve begun to reflect on my achievements so far. Although I’ve probably done enough interesting stuff to fill a slim memoir - self published of course - I’ve realised that there’s lots left for me to do before I can say with a straight face that I have a legacy to leave when I eventually roll up my tent.