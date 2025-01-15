A grand day out to Stamford Bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last weekend, I had a grand day out to the Chelsea vs Morecambe match at Stamford Bridge. As an MP, I’m often looking at football from a policy perspective—thinking about governance, fan engagement, and the way the sport can better serve its communities.

But on that day, I was just a fan, soaking in the atmosphere and the roar of the crowd. I think the Chelsea fans didn’t know what had hit them when our 3000-strong contingent started chanting!

While the score was not quite what me and many other Shrimps had been hoping for, I want to thank all the travelling fans who made the journey down to London and did Morecambe proud. Looking back, the match served another purpose for me, it was a chance to reflect on the bigger picture: how the game at the top needs to protect the grassroot clubs, and how we can ensure that clubs like Morecambe, who may not get the media attention, still have a voice in football’s future. As we push forward with discussions about football governance, it’s moments like these that remind me why reform is needed—so the game we all love is fair for everyone, from Stamford Bridge to the Mazuma.

For far too long, the way the game is run has been out of sync with the values and needs of the fans and communities that make it what it is. Speaking with local fans, I know how frustrating it can be to see the sport we love mismanaged and ignored by those at the top.

That’s why I’m supporting the Football Governance Bill. This piece of legislation aims to bring much-needed transparency, accountability, and fan representation into the heart of football’s decision-making. It’s time for change—time to make sure the game is run in a way that puts the people who love it first. The game deserves better, and with this Bill, we can make sure it gets there.

The Bill, which delivers on the Government’s manifesto commitments, will establish an Independent Football Regulator and a new set of rules to protect clubs, empower fans and keep clubs at the heart of their communities. Having passed its second reading the bill is now in its committee stage in the House of Lords, meaning that the bill is being scrutinised line by line, and suggested amendments are being considered.

Last week, I also chaired a Westminster forum on the topic of football governance, where we heard from experts in the field, including Ben Cassar from the Shrimps Trust. It was fascinating to hear from people from different parts of the game about what has driven the need for regulation. The expert panels really got into the nitty gritty of how the new Regulator should work and what challenges it faces in ensuring the whole football pyramid is taken care of.