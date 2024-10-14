Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week marks 100 days of the new Government being in power and 100 days since I was elected as your MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale. I wanted to take some time to reflect on how it has been and what the Government has done in such a short period of time.

The new Labour Government’s achievements so far reflect our priorities to get the country back on track and fix the foundations. In transport we’ve brought the railways back into public ownership and given the green light to bring public buses back under control. In health we have set up a 24/7 helpline for mental health and ended the costly strikes, paving the way to getting the NHS back on its feet.

For our children we have created a Child Poverty Task Force and taken the first steps to free breakfast for primary school children. For renters we have introduced the Renters Rights Bill and plans to insulate millions of the most fuel-poor households whilst veterans, care leavers and domestic abuse survivors will be given better access to social housing.

The Employment Rights Bill will ensure security at work and fair pay, whilst young people will have access to new foundation apprenticeships and businesses are being supported to grow. National infrastructure projects are moving, we set up the National Wealth Fund and we are resetting relations with Europe. We have set up GB Energy to deliver the next generation of clean energy.

For our farmers, we have moved away from the Conservative approach of a knee-jerk, disjointed and random ragbag of policies, taking care and consideration to get these policies right. We have laid out our plans to optimise farming schemes, protect farmers in trade deals, protect communities from flooding, back British produce using Government spending power, have a cross-government rural crime strategy and tackle the mental health crisis in our rural communities.

The new Government has picked up where the last Government has failed by starting the Covid Corruption Inquiry, authorising compensation for people affected by the infected blood scandal, and bringing forward the Hillsborough law. Crime is being tackled with a crackdown on online knife sales and gangs targeting children whilst we also tackle reoffending.

All of these are important steps to a safer, healthier and happier country.

In my first 100 days as your local MP, I have set up a high-quality constituency team to make sure I can deliver for you. I have dealt with hundreds of individual cases from housing to health, whilst also working in Westminster to make sure your voice is heard. I have spoken in debates ranging from the economy and public services to flytipping and preventable babyloss, discussed the best approach to the housing crisis and met with hundreds of individuals and organisations to ensure Morecambe and Lunesdale thrives. I will continue to build on my work so far and do my upmost to represent you well in Parliament.