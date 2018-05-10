Opening this WhatsApp 'text bomb' could crash your phone

An urgent warning has been issued over a WhatsApp message which could destroy your entire phone.

A 'text bomb' message is being forwarded by hackers which looks innocent at first but could have serious consequences if received.

The messages on the text bomb reads 'This is very interesting!' followed by a crying laughing emoji and the words 'read more'.

Slash Gear have reported that hidden symbols are crafted in between spaces and tapping on a portion of the text will make the app 'expand' these symbols.

This can cause your apps and even your phone, whether it's an iPhone or Android, to overload.

Many users have taken to Reddit to warn others of this hack although WhatsApp is yet to acknowledge the bug.