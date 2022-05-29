Three fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, and Bolton-le-Sands were called to the scene in Marlborough Road at around 3.25am on Sunday (May 29).

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

One person was rescued from the flat before receiving medical treatment.

Three fire engines attended a flat fire in Marlborough Road, Heysham.

Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.

What to do if a fire breaks out in your home:

- Get out. Stay out. Call 999.

- Leave the building immediately and do not re-enter.

- Do not attempt to tackle the fire yourself.

- Close the kitchen door on your way out to help prevent the fire or smoke spreading.

- Never throw water on an oil fire.

- Shout for help to alert others.

If you can’t leave the building:

- Stay low where the cleaner air is.

- Try to block the bottom of the door with a blanket or other items to prevent smoke escaping.

- Move to the window to let firefighters know your location.