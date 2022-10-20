One person given medical treatment after conservatory fire in Lancaster

Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, and Bolton-le-Sands attended the fire on Bowerham Road, Lancaster at 11.12am today (October 20.)

The fire was in a conservatory at a house on Bowerham Road.

Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

The fire at a house on Bowerham Road in Lancaster.

One person received treatment at the scene.

Crews currently remain in attendance at the scene of the fire.