One person given medical treatment after conservatory fire in Lancaster
By Michelle Blade
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
20th Oct 2022, 3:02pm
Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, and Bolton-le-Sands attended the fire on Bowerham Road, Lancaster at 11.12am today (October 20.)
The fire was in a conservatory at a house on Bowerham Road.
Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
One person received treatment at the scene.
Crews currently remain in attendance at the scene of the fire.