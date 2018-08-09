One big push for charity

On what was probably the wettest Sunday of the summer, the Clubhouse pool team from Lancaster and Morecambe Mencap did a sponsored pool table push from the Battery to Gala Bingo to raise funds for the club.

Despite the weather everyone turned up and had a very wet time.

Lancaster and Morecambe Mencap has provided services and support in the Lancaster and Morecambe area to people with learning disabilities for around 50 years.

These services include a family night, where parents and their children can get together over a cup of coffee and discuss their needs for the future, various clubs and activities, and campaigning both locally and nationally to support those in need.

Call Mencap on 01524 844867.