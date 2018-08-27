Old filter house site in Lancaster to get revamp for uni students

Planning permission has been granted for developers Oasis Holdings to build new student flats on the site of the old filter house in Scotforth.

The site is a short walk from the Lancaster University campus and directly opposite the new Lancaster University Science Park, which is due to open in 2019.

This is expected to boost student numbers well above the current 13,500 and will be the closest off-campus accommodation to Lancaster University. Full planning permission has been granted for the construction of 168 en-suite student rooms, on a site split over two buildings.

The first building comprises 12 cluster flats each with seven en-suite rooms , plus 12 cluster flats each with six en-suite rooms.

The second building comprises four cluster flats each with six en-suite rooms.

Each cluster flat has a spacious communal kitchen, dining and lounge area which includes laundry and washing facilities to serve the six en-suite rooms of that cluster

Amended planning has been approved to optimise social and academic quality of life for all students by adding a games room, cinema, study rooms, lounges and amenity space.